National Management Company OJSC established in Kyrgyzstan

National Management Company OJSC was established in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Such a decision was made to improve the state property management system. A new joint stock company is created with 100 percent state participation. The authorized capital of the National Management Company is set at 10 million soms divided into 100,000 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of 100 soms each.

«The State Property Management Fund has been instructed to become the founder of National Management Company and to register the OJSC with the justice authorities,» the government’s press service said.

Earlier, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting where he criticized the work of state-owned companies. He believes that half of them actually do not work.