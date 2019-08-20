Citizens of China robbed near Dordoi market

Unknown people attacked citizens of China near Dordoi market in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department for Sverdlovsky district of the capital confirmed the information.

The attack occurred the day before at about 15.15. According to police, the Chinese citizens are entrepreneurs who work in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data, the citizens of PRC were driving car when another car intentionally hit their Lexus. Three masked men got out of the vehicle and, opening the Lexus door, took away about $ 300,000 from Chinese citizens.

Investigation of the crime started.