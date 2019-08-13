Damage from riots in Bishkek estimated at 6.9 million soms

Damage from riots in Bishkek was estimated at 6.9 million soms. Report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan says.

At least five facts — riots, hooliganism, property damage — were registered in the Single Register of Crimes and Misconducts during the riots on Ala-Too square.

The total amount of damage amounted to 6,093.5 million soms, damage to the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 2,103.5 million, Bishkek City Administration — 109,826 soms. At least 34 cameras were broken in Bishkek.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Supporters of the former president excited riots in Bishkek. About 100 people were injured during the events in the capital.