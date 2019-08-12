16:31
Farid Niyazov to be convoyed to Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 today

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, arrested by court order and kept in temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, have no complaints. They informed the staff of the National Center for Torture Prevention who visited them.

The arrested Farid Niyazov, Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smailov and Amantur Zhamgyrchiev have no complaints about the conditions of detention.

Today, all of them will be convoyed to Bishkek pre-trial detention center No. 1, where they will be kept during the entire period of investigative measures.

Farid Niyazov has been formally charged with organization of riots and taking servicemen of Alpha special forces of SCNS hostage.

Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender on August 8. Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for him at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.
