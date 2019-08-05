Body of missing Russian climber found

Body of a 45-year-old Russian tourist, who went missing on July 27, was found. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Climbers of one of the travel companies were involved in the search for the body. As a result, it was found at an altitude of 6,200 meters and was taken to the first camp, which is located at an altitude of 4,400 meters.

«The descent of the body to the base camp, which is located at an altitude of 3,800 meters, has begun today,» the report said.

The climber was last time contacted on July 27, when he descended from Lenin Peak and was at an altitude of 5,000 meters. Later, a business card and bag belonging to I.S. Ivanov were found at an altitude of 6,300 meters. A helicopter and additional 22 rescuers were sent there.