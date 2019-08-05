16:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Body of missing Russian climber found

Body of a 45-year-old Russian tourist, who went missing on July 27, was found. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Climbers of one of the travel companies were involved in the search for the body. As a result, it was found at an altitude of 6,200 meters and was taken to the first camp, which is located at an altitude of 4,400 meters.

«The descent of the body to the base camp, which is located at an altitude of 3,800 meters, has begun today,» the report said.

The climber was last time contacted on July 27, when he descended from Lenin Peak and was at an altitude of 5,000 meters. Later, a business card and bag belonging to I.S. Ivanov were found at an altitude of 6,300 meters. A helicopter and additional 22 rescuers were sent there.
link:
views: 123
Print
Related
Rescuers find bag of missing Russian climber
Russian climber goes missing at Lenin Peak
Missing citizen of Kazakhstan found alive in Issyk-Kul region
81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan
Rescuers searching for 6-year-old girl who fell into river in Naryn region
Osh police find 43 missing minors since beginning of 2019
Policemen find, return to parents 15-year-old Dilyara Abdurasulova in Mailuu-Suu
Kyrgyz police searching for missing citizen of Germany
Russian tourist gets lost in Talas region, found in 7 hours
Mountaineers no longer be able to climb Khan Tengri Peak in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants