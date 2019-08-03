23 people die in prisons of Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 23 people died in closed institutions of Kyrgyzstan in the first half of the year. In 2018, the number of deaths reached 65 people for the whole year, in 2017 — 66. The human rights organization Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan reported. The State Penitentiary Service provided the same data.

According to human rights activists, prisoners do not receive proper medical care or receive it in insufficient quantities. Doctors of medical facilities of pretrial detention centers and penal colonies often make a wrong diagnosis and refuse hospitalization to civilian hospitals.

The State Penitentiary Service disagrees with this information. It is noted that with the support of the state and international organizations, work is underway to eliminate the existing shortcomings.

There are 7 pretrial detention centers, 11 closed institutions and 13 penal settlements in Kyrgyzstan, as well as more than 50 criminal-executive inspections in regions and cities of the country.

About 15,000 people are serving their sentences in them, about 350 of them are women.