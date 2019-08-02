Obtaining of visa to Kyrgyzstan by citizens of some countries facilitated

The list of countries, which have a simplified visa regime with Kyrgyzstan, has been expanded. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The list has been expanded in order to create favorable conditions for the development of investment, business and tourism industries.

The list includes Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Tunisia and Sri Lanka.

Citizens of these states have to permanently and legally reside in the territory of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Brunei Darussalam, Oman and Bahrain (must have resident cards of these countries).

Short-term tourist visas for visiting Kyrgyzstan for a period of up to a month will be issued in a simplified manner (based on personal appeal, without an invitation) when presenting resident cards and resident visas (residence permits) of the above mentioned countries.

The government decree will come into force on August 11, 2019.

«The introduction of a simplified regime will attract guests from the Middle East to our country, which is especially important given the opening of flights from the Persian Gulf,» the Foreign Ministry said.

Kyrgyzstan is the first Central Asian country that introduced a simplified visa regime for foreign citizens — residents of developed Arab countries of the Middle East.