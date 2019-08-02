09:11
Kyrgyzstani wanted for drug possession arrested in St. Petersburg

A Kyrgyzstani, who was wanted at his home county for drug possession, was detained in St. Petersburg with the operational assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic together with officers of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the 45-year-old native of Bishkek was wanted as hiding from investigative bodies on charges of committing a crime under the Article «Illegal production, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances without a sale purpose, if their subject was narcotic drugs in large quantities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He was placed in the pretrial detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. But the Oktyabrsky District Court rejected the investigator’s request for a preventive measure in the form of detention.

A preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the city was chosen for him. The defendant fled during the investigation.

Wanted citizen B.A. will be sent to Kyrgyzstan for prosecution.
