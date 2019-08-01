13:23
New General Director of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan appointed

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC has a new General Director. Press service of the company reported.

According to the decision of the Board of Directors, Emil Kudanaliev was appointed its General Director. Previously, he served as the first deputy head of the company.

He graduated from the Kyrgyz Technical University with a degree in electrical stations sector. His work experience in the power system is 25 years.

Former NENK Director Medetbek Aitkulov resigned from his post according to submitted letter of resignation.
