New composition of NENK Board of Directors elected

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was held at National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK), at which a new composition of the Board of Directors was elected. Press service of the company reported.

The powers of Tilek Aitaliev, Kubanych Bekov and Ilyas Davydov were early terminated. The new Board of Directors includes Ravshanbek Kasymov, Maksat Zhumabaev, Ilgiz Sydygaliev, Koshbai uulu Kadyrbek and Rakhatbek Pirmatov.

In addition, participants of the meeting considered issues on approving the composition of the counting commission of NENK and amending the annual budget of the company for 2021.
