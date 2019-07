Reconstruction of the 100-year-old park is being completed in Osh city. Public Relations Service of the city administration reported.

The reconstruction work entered its final stage. Opening is scheduled for the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan — August 31.

Decoration of the south-west wall of the park and dismantling of old buildings are being completed, work on the improvement and landscaping of the park is carried out.

The park area is 9 hectares.