Reconstruction of Gorky park begins in Bishkek

Reconstruction of Gorky park began in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Lighting will be installed, irrigation network will be laid, paths of the park will be paved with paving stones and new benches, litter bins will be installed there.

Granite curbs will be preserved, and a new foundation will be made for them, the municipality noted.

Draft design of the park was drawn up by employees of Bishkekglavarchitecture, it was discussed with residents of the capital.

Bereke Stream company won a competition for renovation of the park. The project cost amounted to 7 million soms, funds were allocated from the city budget.

Improvement work will last until the end of the year.
