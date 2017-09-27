10:36
Reconstruction of park named after Satylganov in Osh to cost 100 million soms

The reconstruction of T. Satylganov park in Osh city will cost about 100 million soms. The head of the capital construction department of the mayor’s office of the southern capital Shukurali Madaminov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 20 million soms were allocated in 2017. As part of the renovation, it is planned to repair toilets, lighting, irrigation, replace paving stones, renovate small architectural forms, benches.

«We announce the tenders separately. The day before, we announced a tender for the construction of an entrance arch for 5 million soms. In 2018, we will mark the 100th anniversary of the park, in honor of the holiday we will open it renovated. Park named after Razzakov was also repaired, its opening will take place in the end of September,» Shukurali Madaminov said.
