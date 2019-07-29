12:04
Kyrgyzstani wins championship belt at International MMA Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Beksultan Omurzakov won a championship belt at the International Tournament in mixed martial arts (MMA). Coach Kenzhebek Chekirov reported.

Professional tournament Ultimax Fight Night was held on July 28 in Baku (Azerbaijan). Beksultan Omurzakov was to compete with an Iranian Asgar Mashadi for the championship belt in the weight category up to 90 kilograms. But, at the last moment, the opponent refused to participate in the bout for an unknown reason.

«We were perfectly ready for the battle. This belt is our contribution to raising the prestige of MMA in Kyrgyzstan,» said Kenzhebek Chekirov.
