Vladimir Putin urges Kyrgyzstanis to unite around incumbent leader

President of Russia Vladimir Putin told reporters what he was talking about at a meeting with the former head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, who arrived in Moscow by a private jet.

According to Russian media, Putin discussed with Atambayev the situation in the region and the republic. «Yes, I met with Almazbek Sharshenovich (Atambayev). We talked about the situation in the region and the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Russian leader told reporters.

He stressed that «he is always open for contacts with his current colleagues, and with those who have already left the highest official posts.»

Vladimir Putin believes that Kyrgyzstan needs political stability, its people should unite around the incumbent leader. «My position is well known. And I also brought this position to him (Atambayev). I believe that Kyrgyzstan, and this is our ally, a country close to us, has already experienced several quite serious internal political upheavals, to be more precise, at least two. And, in my opinion, it is necessary to stop here in the interests of the people of the republic,» he stressed.

The head of Russia assured that the country was set to implement all partnership plans with the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic. «We have many plans for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. And we are certainly determined to implement all these plans with the current government,» Vladimir Putin said.
