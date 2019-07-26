Almazbek Atambayev not to dissolve people's headquarters

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is not going to dissolve the people’s headquarters against lawlessness at his residence in Koi-Tash village.

According to him, he did not create it and do not give instructions to its members. They have their own leader. «We gave the authorities time to correct mistakes, the people’s headquarters gave, until September. As for the demands to dissolve the Parliament, I think that not only the people’s headquarters will demand this,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Atambayev did not answer the question whether he himself and his supporters intend to demand the resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

But the former president said that at a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow they also raised the topic of criminal prosecution of former high-ranking officials close to Atambayev. The politician hopes that the authorities will enter the legal field on this issue.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev met with Vladimir Putin in the capital of Russia. The head of Russia called on Kyrgyzstanis to unite around the incumbent leader of the country.

Almazbek Atambayev stated that Vladimir Putin promised to talk with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order the authorities to allow his supporters to prepare for the parliamentary elections in 2020 and stop the political persecution of former high-ranking officials.