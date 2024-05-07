11:54
75 places allocated for ethnic Kyrgyz to study at Kyrgyzstan’s universities

By presidential decree, ethnic Kyrgyz were allocated 75 quotas to study at higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan in the 2024/2025 academic year. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, ethnic Kyrgyz — citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Pakistan — can participate in the competition.

Candidates have to register and upload the required documents in the ministry’s online system, section «Admission of ethnic Kyrgyz living abroad to higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic for the 2024-2025 academic year,» and fill out all required fields by 11.59 p.m. on June 27.

After the applications are received, they will be checked for compliance with the requirements and availability of all necessary documents. Candidates who have successfully and timely registered in the online system and uploaded the required documents in compliance with the program requirements will be allowed to take part in the selection tests.

A selection committee will be formed to conduct the competition, which will include representatives of universities, academia, civil society and other stakeholders.

Competitive selection for bachelor’s degree programs will be held in the form of computer/form testing. Tentatively — from July 22 to July 25. Information about the date and time of the competitive testing will be sent to your personal account.

Information regarding participation in the competition program is provided on working days by phone: +996312625082, +996312621519, +996312620497 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also send questions about participation in the program to laidarova@edu.gov.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/293376/
