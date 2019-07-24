Conflict on border with Tajikistan: Police use non-lethal weapons

Police officers used non-lethal weapons during the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Residents of Ak-Sai village informed 24.kg news agency.

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan tried to block Isfara — Vorukh road today, but law enforcement officers used non-lethal weapons.

«The locals wanted to block Isfara — Vorukh road, the police demanded not to do it. In response, they began to throw stones at law enforcement officers. The police used stun grenades and rubber bullets. About 300 police officers and about 250 local residents are on the site. The situation escalated. There are several injured. There is also information on detention of civilians,» the residents said.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.