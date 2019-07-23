New Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Sultan Akhmatov was appointed a Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The former Deputy Minister Eldar Abakirov was relieved of his post due to appointment to another position. He was appointed on May 26, 2016.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed the relevant orders.

Sultan Akhmatov was born on June 13, 1969. He has extensive experience in the public service from ordinary specialist to a deputy minister in the field of economics and finance. Over the years, he worked as the head of the Investment Loans and Grants Department of the State Committee for Foreign Investment and Economic Development, head of the Aid Coordination Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Director of the State Inspectorate for Metrological Supervision and head of the Center for Standardization and Metrology.