11:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 12 medals in Korea

Kyrgyzstanis won 12 medals at the WT Open Taekwondo Championship in Korea. Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Chuncheon city. More than 2,500 sportsmen from 60 countries participated in it. All 12 representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic won medals. Marat Niyazov and Begimay Duishembieva won gold, Dastan Mukashev, Sultan Maksatbekov, Akylai Kozhamberdieva, Adilet Abdimitalipov, Kamila Mamedtokhtieva and Elina Kubatbekova won silver medals. Kanat Urustemov, Yasin Isakov, Ayana Maksatbekova and Emir Seydimatov won bronze medals.

«We are satisfied with the results of our athletes. They showed will power and striving for victory,» the association said.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Taekwondo ITF Eurasia Cup
Athletes from Issyk-Kul win 10 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia
New President of Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan elected
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Cup
Popular
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek
Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August