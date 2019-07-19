15:29
Kunduz Zholdubaeva: Almazbek Atambayev will not be forcibly arrested today

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will not be forcibly arrested today. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the day before, they received information from reliable sources that 1,500 law enforcement officers would come to arrest Atambayev. However, it was not confirmed, and the members of the so-called national headquarters were put on alarm at night in vain. The Interior Ministry called the post of Kunduz Zholdubaeva misinformation.

«People are aggressive. They are ready to defend themselves against lawlessness, but not with weapons in their hands,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Earlier, representatives of the national headquarters told 24.kg news agency they had no weapons. However, they admitted: there were stones and sticks.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva added that Almazbek Atambayev would come out for selfies in the evening. He did not leave Kyrgyzstan. Recall, the former head of state planned to go to Moscow for two days.
