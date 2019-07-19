Ministry of Internal Affairs calls message of Zholdubaeva misinformation

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan refutes information about forced detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, there will be no arrest with the participation of 1,500 security officials. And the Ministry of Internal Affairs called the message of the official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva misinformation.

Supporters are gathering today at the house of the former head of state in Koi-Tash village. They say they will defend Almazbek Atambayev by all available means.

Yesterday, Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook that they had learned from «reliable sources» about prepared forceful detention of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. About 1,500 law enforcement officers will allegedly take part in the operation.