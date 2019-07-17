Bishkek has lowest water tariffs

Bishkekvodokanal explained 24.kg news agency why an increase in water and sewerage tariffs was necessary.

All cost items that make up the cost of services have grown since the last revision of the tariffs; materials, reagents for water and wastewater treatment, fuel and lubricants have risen in price. Inflation rate grows annually and the exchange rate rises. Due to low tariffs, in recent years, Bishkekvodokanal has not been able to fully operate and rehabilitate water supply and sewage facilities.

Networks are 80-100 percent worn-out and require urgent replacement, repair or reconstruction.

Water supply tariffs for the population are approved in the amount of 5.38 soms per 1,000 liters of clean drinking water, while the estimated cost is more than 8 soms. The tariff for waste water is 1.10 soms per 1,000 liters, and the estimated cost is 3 soms.

For example, Bishkekvodokanal presented the cost of 1,000 liters of water in other cities. Moscow residents pay 39.76 soms for 1 cubic meter of water, residents of Riga — 69.13 soms, Omsk — 16.78 soms, Almaty — 10.88 soms.

Cold water tariff in Bishkek is the lowest compared to other cities and towns of the republic. Residents of Kant town pay 8.20 soms for 1 cubic meter of water, Jalal-Abad — 7.27 soms, Tokmak — 9.32 soms and Lebedinovka — 8.20 soms.

The Bishkek City Administration proposes to raise tariffs for 1 cubic meter of drinking water for the population 1.5 times (from 5.38 to 8.1 soms). In addition, tariffs for budget-funded organizations will also be increased — from 7.38 to 9.1 soms (1.23 times) and other consumers — from 9.15 to 13 soms (1.4 times).