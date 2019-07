A 18-year-old guy fell from a cliff in Chon-Aryk village, Chui region and died in a hospital. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Four men went hiking, two of them fell off a cliff.

«Rescue service received the call today at 2.00. Rescuers handed over both guys to ambulance staff at about 4.00. One of the victims died in the hospital,» the ministry reported.