Pipes, scrap paper smuggling prevented on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border

Employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan prevented illegal import of pipes and scrap paper at Ak-Tilek checkpoint. Press service of the agency reported.

It is specified that the trucks transporting 40 tons of pipes, and also 42 tons of scrap paper were detained.

«The importers did not have a tax authority certificate of registration for the import of the goods. Materials of the violations were handed over to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further activities in accordance with the law,» the State Tax service reported.