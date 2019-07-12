19:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president stressed that it was the first official visit of Askar Mamin to Kyrgyzstan after he became the prime minister of Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan is one of our main partners. I am sure that good prerequisites have been created for a broad discussion of Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral relations and preparation of important decisions within the framework of your visit,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciated the efforts of the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev for development of cooperation between the fraternal countries. A warm and trusting relationship developed with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Together we will further develop allied relations and strategic partnership. I think you had a good opportunity to discuss and adopt decisions on all issues at today’s meeting of the Intergovernmental Council,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes from Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan grew by 15 percent. This year we set a goal to increase the turnover to $ 1 billion,» said Askar Mamin.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed all relevant issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan
Askar Mamin: Kyrgyzstan will always be a strategic partner for us
Kazakhstan to simplify transit of trucks from Kyrgyzstan through its territory
Agreement with Kazakhstan on gasoline: Completion of procedures awaited
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council starts in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland