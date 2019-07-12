Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president stressed that it was the first official visit of Askar Mamin to Kyrgyzstan after he became the prime minister of Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan is one of our main partners. I am sure that good prerequisites have been created for a broad discussion of Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral relations and preparation of important decisions within the framework of your visit,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciated the efforts of the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev for development of cooperation between the fraternal countries. A warm and trusting relationship developed with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Together we will further develop allied relations and strategic partnership. I think you had a good opportunity to discuss and adopt decisions on all issues at today’s meeting of the Intergovernmental Council,» stressed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes from Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan grew by 15 percent. This year we set a goal to increase the turnover to $ 1 billion,» said Askar Mamin.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed all relevant issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation.