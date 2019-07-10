Accident in Issyk-Kul. Sergey Smirnov placed on state wanted list

Sergey Smirnov, suspected of double murder in Khan-Teniri camp in Issyk-Kul region, is officially on the wanted list. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the police, the Smirnov’s profile, in particular his identikit picture, has been sent to the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. It is assumed that he may attempt to cross the border.

The police department stressed that the suspect knows the mountains, walkways and trails very well.

Recall, a man shot two people dead in Khan -Teniri camp in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region and took an employee of an anti-plague station hostage. The next morning, Sergey Smirnov let her go, the woman did not suffer.