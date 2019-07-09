16:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

11-year-old child killed in Jalal-Abad for revenge

Unknown persons brutally killed a 11-year-old boy in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

A note about revenge was found near the body of the boy. The Internal Affairs Department of the region told 24.kg news agency.

Investigators already have a suspect. The local police are searching for the person.

«I have revenged you through your child,» an unknown wrote.

«At the moment, urgent operational investigative measures are being conducted. Details are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation,» the police said.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
11-year-old boy brutally murdered in Jalal-Abad region
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Mother writes countering statement
Kyrgyzstan launches Tumar campaign against child abuse
Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country
6 children abandoned by parents in Moscow hospitals returned to Kyrgyzstan
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan
Father beats seven-year-old son to brain concussion, breaks his arm
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape of his daughter
Criminal case opened on beating two-year-old girl in Suzak
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week