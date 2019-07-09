11-year-old child killed in Jalal-Abad for revenge

Unknown persons brutally killed a 11-year-old boy in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

A note about revenge was found near the body of the boy. The Internal Affairs Department of the region told 24.kg news agency.

Investigators already have a suspect. The local police are searching for the person.

«I have revenged you through your child,» an unknown wrote.

«At the moment, urgent operational investigative measures are being conducted. Details are not disclosed in the interests of the investigation,» the police said.