Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week

Over the week, exchange rate of U.S. dollar grew by 30 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan and almost returned to the position it held during the last eight months.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.55 — 69.65 soms, and sell — for 69.75 — 69.8 soms. At the same time, the nominal rate was set by the National Bank at around 69,6336 soms (0.09 percent growth for a day).

The U.S. currency has been falling in price for two weeks in a row. As a result, the dollar selling rate dropped to 69.5 soms. However, it began to grow already this week. At the same time, the National Bank did not intervene to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market.