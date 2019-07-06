12:51
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU

«Central Asia has a strategic geographical location that is of interest to the European Union,» said Peter Burian, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, during the EU-Central Asia Forum.

According to him, the region is on the agenda of the European Union. But this is not related to conflict or crisis. Attitude towards the region is positive. After all, Central Asia has gone through significant changes and has become closer to Europe over the past few years.

«The countries of Central Asia open themselves to the world. We must be optimistic about the future of the region. This will be a sphere of high opportunities. But, of course, the region should not lag behind with the reforms, because they provide opportunities for the growth of the young population, increase in jobs. I would like to confirm once again that we continue to work with you and will be a strong and reliable partner. Our new strategy of cooperation is aimed at improvement of relations, new actions in the region. It considers key priorities. We want to be partners for the growth of the region’s sustainability,» said Peter Burian.

«We intend to strengthen the potential of the countries of Central Asia in order they can withstand the shocks and increase the ability to implement reforms. In this case, we will not impose anything. We respect your individual characteristics and traits, needs,» the EU Special Representative summed up.
