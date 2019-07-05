10:53
Kyrgyzstan’s broadband speed improves for a year

Kyrgyzstan takes the 155th place in broadband speed ranking. Cable.co.uk reports.

Specialists measured broadband speed in 207 countries. They determined the overall average speed.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan took the 163rd place out of 200. An average data download speed in the country is 2.5 megabits per second. Downloading of a 5 gigabytes video will take 4 hours 33 minutes 25 seconds.

The highest broadband speed is in Taiwan — 85.02 megabits per second. The same video is downloaded there for eight minutes. Taiwan occupied the 14th place last year.

Singapore takes the second place with a broadband speed of 70.86 megabits per second. Jersey island takes the 3rd place with 67.46 megabits per second.

Russia occupies the 54th place, Kazakhstan — the 113th, Uzbekistan — the 181st in the ranking.
