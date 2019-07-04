15:04
Details of phone call between Jeenbekov and Pashinyan announced

Government of Armenia announced details of a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Recall, the conversation took place the day before. But the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic did not voice any particular details, saying only that the initiator of the conversation was the Armenian side.

The Government of Armenia reported that during the telephone conversation Nikol Pashinyan, as head of the state chairing the EEU, discussed cooperation with the President of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, the parties discussed holding of EEU summit on October 1, 2019 in Yerevan and expansion of external relations of the union.

They also discussed prospects for signing an agreement on free trade zone between EEU and Singapore. This is relevant amid Nikol Pashinyan’s upcoming official visit to Singapore, which will be held from July 4 to July 6.
