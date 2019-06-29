Bishkek students attend Scarlet Sails celebration of graduates

School students from Bishkek — winners of reading contest, excellent students and activists — attended the legendary alumni celebration Scarlet Sails, held at the Palace Square of St. Petersburg (Russia). Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The Committee of Education of St. Petersburg provided the opportunity to visit the holiday in the framework of intergovernmental cooperation.

«During the trip, the students visited the Hermitage, the Savior on Spilled Blood, Peterhof, the State Russian Museum, the Monplaisir Palace, St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the Alexander Park and other sights of the hero city,» the city administration reported.