Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest

An Arab Ali Ayoub came to Kyrgyzstan in 2010 to head the branch of the Human Appeal International U.A.E. Previously, he worked in the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Russia ... The last country became almost native for him. He graduated from a college, got married and had lived for many years there.

— Did you know something about Kyrgyzstan before coming here?

— I knew a little. I thought it was like other cities of the former Soviet Union. I have studied for a year in Moscow, and then — in Makhachkala.

— Did the country match your expectations?

— It did not really. In Soviet times, many republics were not so developed, I thought I would see a large village. Kyrgyzstan and Bishkek pleasantly surprised me.

— Do you remember your first impressions?

— To be honest, this is a wonderful nature. The difference from other countries where I lived and worked is four seasons. There is heat or heat in the United Arab Emirates. There are very nice people; they are hospitable, generous, understanding and friendly. So, it was easy for me to live here.

— You have traveled almost the whole country ...

— I immediately went to the regions. The first my trip was to Naryn. I looked at the life there. The people are very poor. I thought that the town consists of large multi-storey buildings, but it turned out to be very simple and modest.

I have visited some places in Kyrgyzstan that do not even have roads; it is very difficult to get to settlements. Ali Ayoub

We planned to build medical and obstetric centers, schools, kindergartens, or render other assistance there.

— Mostly it is. Our organization is a charity, and, despite the fact that it is Arabic, we are not engaged in religious affairs, construction of mosques. There are organizations in the Arab world that are engaged in religion, there are non-religious, engaged in charity. Our organization has been working in the world for 35 years, and already 15 — in Kyrgyzstan. Our sponsors are not only the Muslims, but from different religions.

The main direction is the construction of medical and obstetric centers, family medicine centers and schools, creation of jobs. We think that one-time assistance will not greatly help the country. At the same time, we have a guardianship program for orphans. We pay an allowance of 2,000 soms ($ 34), hand over clothes to 3,800 children. They were selected through the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

The constructed objects are transferred to the balance of rural administrations or the state. Under the contract, we have the right to check the condition of the premises, equipment within 10 years.

— How did you become involved in charity?

— I have a good profession — a dentist. I had worked as a dentist for 10 years in Russia. Then I decided to work as a medical service volunteer for Human Appeal International. We traveled to remote areas of Russia, provided assistance. So I got involved.

— You said that you have studied in the Soviet Union. Where are you from?

— I am a Palestinian. But my parents were forced to leave the country in 1948 and move to Syria. I was born in Damascus, lived there up to 19 years old. In 1987, I left the country to study. At first, I attended pre-university courses in Moscow for a year.

I communicate with my Russian language teacher Nadezhda Georgievna Taran up to now. We talk over phone often. She invites me to visit her, but I can not because of my work. Ali Ayoub

I invited her to Kyrgyzstan. She plans to come with her sons. When a teacher is good, relationship remains good for life. When we studied, teachers were our friends, not just teachers.

Of course, it was difficult at first. We did not know the language, culture, but we adapted over time. People, seeing that we were foreigners, helped us.

The first winter was terrible. I’ve never been in such a cold. It was — 40 degrees Celsius in 1987 in Moscow. My ears froze ...

Then I was sent to a medical institute in Makhachkala. I graduated from it and began to work.

— It is difficult to answer unequivocally. I wanted to leave, but, at the same time, wanted to stay. I had friends, family. I met my wife Nura in a hospital where I worked after graduation, and she was studying to become a doctor.

— How did your parents react to your choice?

— Basically, good. There were no problems with my parents, I told them a lot about the country, culture, people. Our customs are very similar. Parents of the wife treated me cautiously at first, I was a foreigner after all. But we persuaded them.

— Does something in Bishkek remind you of your home town?

— These are people, customs, nature. There are beautiful gorges in Syria, similar to those in Kyrgyzstan.

— Do you miss something in Bishkek?

— I feel myself comfortable here, and everything suits me. But some tourists come and notice a low level of service, especially in the regions.

Another point is the lack of good clean WCs in public places, parks, recreation areas.

— Do you have a favorite place in Bishkek?

— My children and I like to go to the square, to the parks. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to find free time. I have four children. The youngest son is in the fifth grade, the second son is in the first year at an aviation college, the third son will graduate from the Kyrgyz National University next year, the eldest daughter has graduated from AUCA last year, and she got married recently.

The youngest son says he wants to follow in our footsteps and choose medicine. Let’s see whether he will not change his choice over time. Ali Ayoub

— We love nature, we often go to jailoos, to Issyk-Kul, to Semenov, Grigorievskoe gorges ...

— Do you live in yurts?

— No, we usually go for a day. I would like to visit Son-Kul. I liked Sary-Chelek, I was there with friends. I want to go there with my family, but, you know, it would be difficult with children. But I think we will definitely go there.

— You have lived in Kyrgyzstan for many years. Do you have a favorite dish?

— Kyrgyz cuisine is very tasty. Beshbarmak, lagman, plov are our favorites. My wife and I do not eat only horse meat — we have never eaten it. Children have tried, eat, but I still can not try. And we do not eat pork.

My wife learned to cook lagman. She cooks it so tasty. I really like national drinks: kumys, maksym and chalap. By the way, the Arabs have a similar drink, we are nomads, too ...

— Did you try sheep’s head?

— It happened in Kadamdzhai district for the first time. We opened a medical and obstetric center, so they gave me the head of a sheep as to an honored guest. I did not understand why at first.

We, the Arabs, have a similar tradition — we put a head on rice. Ali Ayoub

But an honored guest does not cut it and does not distribute pieces. Anyone can eat it. Seeing my confusion, they explained this tradition to me.

— Has something disappointed you in acquaintance with the Kyrgyz people?

— I have not noticed something bad over the years. The people are very friendly and hospitable.

I used to think that the Arabs are the most hospitable, but it turns out that there are other generous nations. In Kyrgyzstan, people always try to feed you. Ali Ayoub

Sometimes, I am already full, but people set the table and treat, especially during trips. And if you refuse, you will offend the host. Once, I was fed seven times in the same village from morning until dinner. This is impossible.

— Have your parents visited Kyrgyzstan?

— No, unfortunately. My mother is 95 years old, she lives in Lebanon now. I would like her to come, but she refuses because of age. Sisters and brothers plan to visit us. When I worked in other countries, they came.

The wife’s parents come to us often. Sometimes, we meet in third countries during vacations. Her parents like Kyrgyzstan.

— You have been visiting regions of Kyrgyzstan for many years. Is the situation changing?

— Yes, it is. I see how the country is developing. Previously, there were several houses in the area of ​​the old airport near our office, and there are many new ones now. When I arrived, the capital had one shopping center ...

There are changes in the regions, but there are still many social problems. We try to help solve them in the field of education and medicine.

There is still a lot of work to do.