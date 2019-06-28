12:41
Almazbek Atambayev still guarded by state, SCNS says

State guard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was not removed. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At present, the required number of employees of the 9th Service of SCNS continue to protect the former head of state.

«The information that the state guard has been removed is not true. There was a shift change this morning. If necessary, the guard will be strengthened,» SCNS said.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UK Edil Baisalov informed about lifting of state protection from Almazbek Atambayev.
