State guard of Almazbek Atambayev lifted

State guard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was removed. The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UK Edil Baisalov posted on Twitter.

According to him, the state guard staff was removed today at 4.30 am.

Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev said he was ready for anything and planned to defend himself if police came to arrest him.

в 4:30 утра от Атамбаева снята госохрана. вчера он утверждал, что это произойдёт после решения суда. но он уже не экс-президент и не находится под защитой. https://t.co/6Y3FHN6qMe — Edil Baisalov (@baisalov) June 28, 2019

Recall, the Parliament lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. At least 5 accusations were brought against the former head of state, including unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev and corruption.