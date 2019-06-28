12:42
State guard of Almazbek Atambayev lifted

State guard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was removed. The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UK Edil Baisalov posted on Twitter.

According to him, the state guard staff was removed today at 4.30 am.

Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev said he was ready for anything and planned to defend himself if police came to arrest him.

Recall, the Parliament lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. At least 5 accusations were brought against the former head of state, including unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
