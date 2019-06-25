Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Our ancestors have never abused children

Aging of population will begin in Kyrgyzstan in 2030. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the national forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 25th anniversary of the republic’s accession to it.

According to him, the number of elderly people in the country will begin to exceed 10 percent of the total population. «At the same time, the number of children under 18 will drop from the current 33 percent to 29 percent. In addition, we are the state with the lowest labor productivity in the region. The structure of the economy with a demand for low-skilled people is the consequence of a 30 years ago policy. And the coming era of digitization and innovative technology will require highly skilled workers,» the head of state stressed.

However, as of today, only 51 percent of the children from 7 to 14 years old are able to count. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that a set of measures would be implemented in the republic to counter these challenges. In particular, emphasis will be placed on the health of children, their development at an early age and the quality of pre-school education.

The president said that innovative schools and programs that meet the future needs would be introduced, and promised to support those who were ready to invest in these projects.

«The fate of children left without parental care, protection of their rights and human dignity are the main priorities of state policy. Protection of children in difficult life situations, including protection from violence, integration of adolescents into society is the primary responsibility of the government and local authorities,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminded.

He added that the Cabinet must create decent conditions for the development of children, improve the material situation of families, their social support and protection.

Our ancestors have never allowed abuse of children. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We are a society which since time immemorial has treated children with love and tenderness,» he stressed.

The head of state believes that the country has good indicators in the sphere of protection of children.

«Kyrgyzstan is one of 62 states that has achieved the Millennium Development Goal on reduction of child mortality by more than two thirds. The rate of development of small children has exceeded 72 percent. Pre-school education covers 64 percent of children under five. The participation rate in pre-school training programs of organized education has reached 91 percent. We are improving the legal framework for the protection of children’s rights. The norms of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic provide special guarantees for the protection of family and children. No one may be subject to discrimination on the basis of gender, race, language, disability, ethnicity, religion, age, political opinion, education, property or other status, as well as other circumstances. Every child has the right to the standard of living necessary for his or her physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.