Eight criminal cases initiated on torture facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least eight criminal cases were initiated in Kyrgyzstan on torture facts in 2018. Deputy Director of the National Center for Torture Prevention Dinara Sayakova told at a press conference.

According to her, 238 statements and reports were received last year, 123 of them concern torture, 52 — ill-treatment. Eight criminal cases were filed. At least 85.5 percent out of the total number of statements were complaints against police officers.

At least 13 cases of hindering center’s activities have been registered in 2018, and in 2019 — 1 case.