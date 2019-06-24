Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes officials for fake reports

«If you look at the reports of state bodies, you will get an impression that business does not want to engage in industry,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at the first meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Business.

According to him, despite the efforts made by the state, there are no real results in the development of industry. At the same time, reports from government agencies show that all conditions have been created for the development of the sector.

«Foreign investors and domestic businesses were asked what prevented them from doing business. The opinion expressed by entrepreneurs contradicts the opinion of government agencies. This shows that we have not been able to create a real dialogue between business and the state,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.