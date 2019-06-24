11:02
World boxing champion Dmitry Bivol visits Kyrgyzstan

The current professional world boxing champion (WBA version) Dmitry Bivol visited Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The sportsman attended training camps in Issyk-Kul region from June 6, and held an informal meeting with the Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Amankulov, who presented him with a souvenir.

Dmitry Bivol was born in 1990 in Tokmak. He became devoted to boxing at the age of 6. He was the champion of Kyrgyzstan among young men, was a member of the youth team of the country. At the age of 15, he left for Russia. He won 16 professional fights out of 16 (11 by knockout).
