Over 1,000 people pass patrol police test

At least 1,005 people have passed the test for admission to patrol police service. Member of the working group on the reform of the Ministry of Interior Azamat Akeneev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these are the people who scored more than 30 points during the first exam.

«At least 1,104 people came to the testing. As a result, 99 applicants dropped out. However, the points obtained during the testing will be taken into account during the final — physical training and an interview play a major role,» Azamat Akeneev said.

Test results are available at http://guobdd.kg/onenews/1334.

At least 53 people scored the threshold 30 points. Only one person — Balbak Aldabergenov — scored 100 points. Sanzhar Dzhanybaev scored 3 points less, eight people scored 93 points, three people passed the first test with a score of 90 points, other 11 got 87 points.

Following the instructions of the President, an expert working group was created in August 2018, which developed proposals and measures to reduce the level of traffic accidents and strengthen the work of the units of the internal affairs bodies that ensure road safety.

It is planned to implement the pilot project on creation of the patrol police in Bishkek in 2019-2020. The reform will cover the whole country. The candidates passed the 1st test on June 17 and June 18.