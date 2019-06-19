18:14
Children's Ombudsman appears in Kyrgyzstan

A Children’s Ombudsman appeared in Kyrgyzstan. Functions of the Ombudsman were assigned to the Deputy Ombudsman Gulnara Zhamgyrchieva. Press service of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.

The corresponding order was signed by the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov. The decision was made due to growth in violence against children and an increase in juvenile delinquency, the need to provide prompt assistance to children — victims of violence, teachers of educational and specialized children’s institutions, social security employees, juvenile inspectors and others.

Recall, ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova proposed to create the Institute of Children’s Ombudsman. She developed the corresponding bill. But the post was not introduced.
