Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Deputies invite ex-president

Today, Kanybek Imanaliev said that everyone could participate in the meeting of the special deputy commission on deprivation the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity.

According to him, if Almazbek Atambayev or his trustees want, the doors are open for them.

However, the deputies not allowed Tursunbek Akun, who wanted to tell about corruption during the presidency of Atambayev, to speak. The deputies considered that the speech of the ex-ombudsman would be biased, since Tursunbek Akun himself was accused of corruption within the case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

The commission will make a decision today by 12.00. The discussion will be held behind closed doors.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the ex-president of his immunity and the status of former president.
