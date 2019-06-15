13:31
Billiard player from Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at World Cup

Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov took the third place at the second stage of the World Cup in combined pyramid.

The tournament is held on June 10-15 in Moscow. At least 50 athletes from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Ukraine participate in it.

Aziz Madaminov had five matches. At the start, he defeated the Russians Eduard Galiyants and Igor Fomkin with the same score 5: 2. Then he defeated the Russian Aleksey Shoshin (5: 3) and a Ukrainian Ivan Pavenko (5: 1). In the match for the final, he lost to another representative of the Russian Federation Joseph Abramov with a score 1:5.
