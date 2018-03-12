14:40
Kyrgyzstani Dastan Lepshakov wins International Billiards Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Dastan Lepshakov won the International Billiards Tournament. Duplet website reported.

Kaliningrad (Russia) hosted competitions for the Mayor’s Cup in combined pyramid. 32 athletes from six countries participated in it, including two representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Dastan Lepshakov won six games in a row. On the way to the final, he defeated Shakhzod Mamirov (Uzbekistan), Leonid Shvyryaev and Joseph Abramov (both from the Russian Federation). The Kyrgyzstani left Vitaliy Konovalov (Russia) and Aziz Madaminov (Kyrgyzstan) behind with a score 5:4. In the decisive play, Dastan defeated Alexander Chepikov (Russia) — 6: 1.

Aziz Madaminov took the fifth place.

Leonid Shvyryayev, Joseph Abramov and Alexander Chepikov are world champions of different years. Lepshakov himself is the winner of the World Cup 2015.
