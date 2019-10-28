Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov takes 2nd place at International Billiards Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov took the second place at the International Billiards Tournament (Moscow pyramid). Duplet website reports.

Traditional competitions for Ivan Savvidi prize took place in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) on October 21-27. At least 272 athletes from 12 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 20 billiard players.

Aziz Madaminov defeated the Russians Pavel Plotnikov (5: 2), Evgeny Prusak (5: 3), Nikita Volodin (5: 2) and an Uzbekistani Alexander Sidorov (5: 2) on the way to the finals. The Kyrgyzstani lost the decisive match to Sergei Kryzhanovsky (3: 5) from Moldova.