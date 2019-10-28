09:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov takes 2nd place at International Billiards Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov took the second place at the International Billiards Tournament (Moscow pyramid). Duplet website reports.

Traditional competitions for Ivan Savvidi prize took place in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) on October 21-27. At least 272 athletes from 12 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 20 billiard players.

Aziz Madaminov defeated the Russians Pavel Plotnikov (5: 2), Evgeny Prusak (5: 3), Nikita Volodin (5: 2) and an Uzbekistani Alexander Sidorov (5: 2) on the way to the finals. The Kyrgyzstani lost the decisive match to Sergei Kryzhanovsky (3: 5) from Moldova.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Billiard player from Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at World Cup
Kyrgyzstani Dastan Lepshakov wins International Billiards Tournament
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
28 October, Monday
09:33
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medal in Ukraine Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medal in Ukraine
09:23
Kyrgyzstani Aziz Madaminov takes 2nd place at International Billiards Tournament
09:14
Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov becomes two-time World Kickboxing Champion
26 October, Saturday
14:25
Two children, three adults killed in traffic accident
14:16
Batken border guards seize 600 liters of drug precursor
13:37
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
12:32
Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024
11:57
No face-to-face interrogations carried out with former president Atambayev