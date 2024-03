Dastan Lepshakov took the third place at the World Championship in combined pyramid, which is held in Bishkek. The game for the bronze medal is available at the link.

Kyrgyzstani defeated Artem Balov in the quarterfinals, but lost to Nikita Volodin (both from Russia) in the semifinals.

Zhanibek Kazybekov from Kazakhstan won a bronze medal.

Nikita Volodin and Ernar Chimbaev from Kazakhstan will play in the final.