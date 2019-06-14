SCO Summit. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with heads of four states

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Yesterday evening, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, measures to increase trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and cross-border cooperation.

In addition, a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took place. The parties discussed the state and prospects of further development of bilateral relations, including within the framework of EEU, CSTO and SCO. Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed that he was pleased to make his first foreign visit as the newly elected head of state to Kyrgyzstan.

The President Jeenbekov also met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. They noted the importance of intensifying relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in various fields, and also outlined priority areas for countries to work together in the future.

At the meeting with the President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the parties discussed measures to deepen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, topical issues of a joint agenda, including cooperation in the power sector in the framework of CASA-1000 project.