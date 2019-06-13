10:54
Altymyshev Street opened after repairs in Bishkek

Altymyshev Street was opened for traffic after repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Road works on the section of the road between Bakaev (Chapaev) and Sadyrbaev (Bakh) Streets were fully completed ahead of schedule. Road bed was replaced and new curbs were installed there.

«The new pavement is two-layered, the top layer is crushed stone-mastic asphalt concrete with a high content of bitumen and polymer additives,» the city administration told.

The road was repaired within the framework of the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads.» These are 23 sections with a total length of 38 kilometers. At least 19 of them have already been rehabilitated. The remaining work will be completed in the coming months.
