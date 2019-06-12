Dastanbek Dzhumabekov recalls threats of Almazbek Atambayev

«Almazbek Sharshenovich said that if he wanted, he would gather 10,000 people and kick out all of us from the White House. He said that he had enough strength,» Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said today at a meeting of the Parliament.

He told about his last meeting with Almazbek Atambayev, which took place in March 2018.

«When these political games began, I met with Almazbek Sharshenovich. I said that the position of the speaker was not important for me, but justice and the people were important. The policy that works for the people is important. Then Almazbek Sharshenovich stated that he could gather 10,000 people and kick us all from the White House. I replied that I could not agree with him. I said that he acted against the people and the state. I end my relationship with you, I said to Atambayev,» the speaker told.